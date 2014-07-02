Sweeper KM 70/20 C 2SB
Manual sweeper for cleaning indoors and outdoors. With a 6-stage adjustable main sweeper roller and two fully adjustable side brushes for optimum cleaning results.
Push sweeper for simple and breezing cleaning of outdoor areas. Six times faster than a broom. Almost dust-free sweeping by airflow control and fine dust filter. Retractable side brushes. Main roller brush is height adjustable and therefore adaptive to different surfaces. Main roller brush is driven by both wheels. Push handle adjusts in 3 stages to suit height and reach of user and can be folded completely flat for space-saving storage. Machine is equipped with 2 side brushes as standard.
Features and benefits
Drive of main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller is driven by both wheels – for an even sweeping result in left and right turns.
Adjustable push handle
- Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
- Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Large waste container
- Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
Dust filter
- Dust filter cleans the exhaust air and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3680
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|920
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|42 / 20
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|23
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|26
|Package weight (kg)
|27,8
|Packaging dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|795 / 400 / 935
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1300 / 765 / 1035
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture