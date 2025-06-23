90th anniversary of Kärcher: the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition manual sweeper cleans with two side brushes and a sweeper roller. In combination with the manual drive, cleaning indoor and outdoor areas becomes simple and efficient: the area performance of the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition is nine times higher than with a broom. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The filter used makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that litter can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position. Exclusively included in the scope of supply: a litter picker and accessory bag.