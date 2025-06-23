Sweeper KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition
Optimum cleaning results inside and out: the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition manual sweeper with two side brushes ensures excellent area performance and virtually dust-free sweeping.
90th anniversary of Kärcher: the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition manual sweeper cleans with two side brushes and a sweeper roller. In combination with the manual drive, cleaning indoor and outdoor areas becomes simple and efficient: the area performance of the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition is nine times higher than with a broom. The sweeper roller can be adjusted in six stages and, in combination with the infinitely variable side brushes, achieves an optimal cleaning result on different floors. The filter used makes sweeping virtually dust-free. A height-adjustable push handle and the Home Base system for carrying additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers ensure ergonomic operation. This means that litter can be disposed of together with dust and dirt in a single step. When the work is done, the KM 70/20 C 2SB Anniversary Edition can be stored in a space-saving manner in its parking position. Exclusively included in the scope of supply: a litter picker and accessory bag.
Features and benefits
Infinitely adjustable sweeper roller and side brushIncrementally adjustable contact pressure for optimum sweeping results. Adjusting the contact pressure reduces sweeper roller wear. To protect the bristles, the sweeper roller and side brush can be completely relieved of load.
Dust filterThe dust filter cleans the exhaust air effectively and prevents dust from flying up during sweeping. The filter system is easily accessible for quick and easy replacement.
Home Base systemConvenient storage of additional equipment such as buckets and litter pickers. Accessories can be kept handy in a pocket on the push handle.
Large waste container
- Ergonomic container handle for easy operation and emptying.
Adjustable push handle
- Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics.
- Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Manual
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3920
|Working width (mm)
|480
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|980
|Tank volume, gross/net (l)
|45 / 20
|Colour
|black
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|21,8
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|22
|Package weight (kg)
|27,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|989 / 800 / 416
Scope of supply
- Fine dust filter
- Litter picker
- Accessories bag
Equipment
- Sweeper drive, manual
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Foldable push handle
- Dustpan principle
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
Application areas
- For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture