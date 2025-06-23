Kärcher's 90th anniversary: ultra-lightweight and powerful – the BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition in black battery-powered backpack vacuum is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of just 4.5 kilograms thanks to the innovative EPP material while also featuring a particularly robust and durable design. Ideal for caretakers, tradespeople and private use: with its 3 litre hopper volume, this powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum provides impressive performance for cleaning work in confined spaces and facilitates spot cleaning and cleaning stairs. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long runtimes, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of cleaning work. The practical control panel on the hip belt ensures that operating the BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition is effortless and highly user-friendly. The brushless EC motor is also very low-wear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA-14 filter are also available as an optional extra. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. Exclusively included in the scope of supply for the Anniversary Edition: 10 tear-resistant fleece filter bags.