Dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1
Versatile, robust and non-tilting dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 with superb suction power, low operating noise, telescopic suction tube and other comprehensive equipment.
Our dry vacuum cleaner T 12/1 with robust impact protection offers a clever concept of motor rating, airflow and 6-way filter system, thus also guaranteeing virtually no changes to the high suction power when the filter bag is full. The work intervals are extended, whereas maintenance effort and costs are reduced. For this, the machine is comfortably operated using a foot switch, has a height-adjustable telescopic suction tube, an ergonomic, delta-shaped bend for high comfort during long work activities, as well as 2 rubberised wheels and castors for very smooth running and manoeuvrability. The T 12/1 is therefore the perfect machine for building service contractors, in offices, catering establishments and retail. Thanks to its low operating noise, the vacuum cleaner can also be used in hospitals and hotels at any time of the day. An integrated cable organiser at the turbine head, a fold-out hinged hook and the parking position for the floor nozzle round off the equipment package. For maximum hygiene, the T 12/1 is available with a high-performance HEPA filter on request.
Features and benefits
HEPA filter for clean exhaust gas
- The optional HEPA filter ensures particle-free, hygienically clean outgoing air.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Main filter basket
- Large, washable permanent main filter for optimal dust separation.
- Machine operation is possible both with and without filter bag.
Great ergonomics
- Foot switch for ease of use. No need to bend.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|1300
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|410 x 315 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Cable hook
Application areas
- Perfect for use in offices, surgeries and law firms
- For cleaning in restaurants, canteens or retail
- Suitable in noise-sensitive areas such as hospitals, schools and hotels