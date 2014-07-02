Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1

We are updating our existing, commercial range of dry vacuum cleaners with the T 15/1 dry vacuum cleaner and once again occupying this important market segment with a superb top-class model.

The extremely quiet vacuum cleaner combines a high level of ergonomic comfort thanks to integrated hose, cable and accessory holders, as well as 2 parking positions for the floor nozzle with excellent suction power and enormous working radius.

Features and benefits
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: Flexible cable
Flexible cable
Particularly flexible, sturdy, long-lasting Glideflex power cable. It can be wound around the top of the machine or stored on the cable hook.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: Integrated accessory storage
Integrated accessory storage
The full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1: Operation using foot switch
Operation using foot switch
No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Main filter basket
  • Large permanent main filter made from washable nylon for optimum dust separation. For use with or without a filter bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 220 / 22
Air flow (l/s) 43
Nominal power (W) 700
Container capacity (l) 15
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 15
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 434 x 316 x 400

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • Container material: Plastic
  • Integrated power cable organiser
  • Cable hook
  • Pluggable power cable: Flexible
  • Integrated accessory storage
Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1
Videos
Accessories