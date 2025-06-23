Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic
Light and ergonomic: the T 7/1 Classic with fleece filter bag as standard is a vacuum cleaner in the entry-level class with a good price-performance ratio, strong suction power and cable holder.
With 850 Watt power, the compact dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 Classic produces an impressive vacuum of 23.0 kPa. The vacuum cleaner is pleasantly quiet with only 63 dB(A). The machine has a 2.0 metre long suction hose and is very light weighing 3.5 kilograms. The moulded bend allows long periods of fatigue-free work. The good track properties of the dry vacuum cleaner are thanks to the chassis with 2 fixed castors and 2 swivel castors. An all-round bumper ensures that the impact-resistant 7.5 litre container does not cause any damage to furniture, etc. The T 7/1 Classic comes with a fleece filter bag as standard.
Features and benefits
Low weightEffortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps. Lower weight with identical container volume compared to competitor models. Enables long, fatigue-free working.
Permanent main filter basketMade from robust fleece. Sustainable: can be washed by hand at 30 °C.
Outstanding suction powerProfessional quality. Good price/performance ratio.
Cable hook
- Easy storage of the power cable.
- Secure fastening of the cable during transport.
Robust bumper
- Protects furniture, walls and machine against damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 285 x 310
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 3 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 350 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
Videos
Application areas
- For all hard surfaces, e.g. tiles, natural stone, PVC, linoleum.
- Carpet