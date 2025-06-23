With the T 8/1 L dry vacuum cleaner, we offer craftsmen a machine that is specially designed for their needs. Rugged and wear-resistant, durable, powerful and equipped with an ergonomic carrying strap, it gives an impressive performance on every construction site. Its extremely light weight not only facilitates transport, but also means that it can be used for work that heavy machines can only partially accomplish, for example on ladders or stairs. Its filter class certification (L) means that it can even be used in dusty environments, while useful details enable the simple and secure storage of accessories directly on the machine.