With our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 Adv you are optimally positioned for intensive cleaning applications in retail trade, the hotel sector and restaurants, offices, public buildings or showrooms. The extra-large working width of the machine also makes possible effective, fast and efficient cleaning of large areas. Accessories integrated directly on the machine guarantee that also the edges or small alcoves can be taken into consideration, whereas an optical brush adjustment aid ensures that brush and fibre height are exactly matched. Clever solutions like the quick-change system for the hard-wearing Gleitflex power cable, the tool-free brush replacement or the patented removal system for almost dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags, highlight the user-friendliness of this very easy-to-use machine. The CV 48/2 Adv also impresses with ergonomic features. For example, the low weight favours long working times, without undue effort.