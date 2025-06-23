For the 90 year Kärcher anniversary: small, powerful, reliable, extremely versatile and light as a feather. Our NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition in black wet and dry vacuum cleaner delivers impressive results for light and moderate cleaning work in a variety of commercial applications. Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it can deal with dust, coarse dirt and liquids effortlessly. The suction hose connection attached directly on the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. Its very compact dimensions and low weight enable the device, which is also easy to operate, to be transported conveniently and easily. Exclusively included in the scope of supply for the Anniversary Edition: 10 tear-resistant fleece filter bags.