Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition

Compact yet unbelievably powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner entry-level unit. The NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition in black is ideal for use on the go.

For the 90 year Kärcher anniversary: small, powerful, reliable, extremely versatile and light as a feather. Our NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition in black wet and dry vacuum cleaner delivers impressive results for light and moderate cleaning work in a variety of commercial applications. Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it can deal with dust, coarse dirt and liquids effortlessly. The suction hose connection attached directly on the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. Its very compact dimensions and low weight enable the device, which is also easy to operate, to be transported conveniently and easily. Exclusively included in the scope of supply for the Anniversary Edition: 10 tear-resistant fleece filter bags.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition: Low weight and compact dimensions
Low weight and compact dimensions
The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Leads to time savings and longer filter service life.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition: Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter
Easy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Suction hose connection in the machine head
  • Enables the entire hopper volume to be utilised.
  • Save time by not having to empty the container as often.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 72
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 249 / 24,9
Container capacity (l) 22
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (W) max. 1300
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 6
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Colour black
Weight without accessories (kg) 5,7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 380 x 370 x 480

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 1.9 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: PES

Equipment

  • Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition
Application areas
  • Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories