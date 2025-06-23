Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition
Compact yet unbelievably powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner entry-level unit. The NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition in black is ideal for use on the go.
For the 90 year Kärcher anniversary: small, powerful, reliable, extremely versatile and light as a feather. Our NT 22/1 Ap L Anniversary Edition in black wet and dry vacuum cleaner delivers impressive results for light and moderate cleaning work in a variety of commercial applications. Thanks to the semi-automatic filter cleaning system and moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter, it can deal with dust, coarse dirt and liquids effortlessly. The suction hose connection attached directly on the device head enables maximum utilisation of the container capacity. Its very compact dimensions and low weight enable the device, which is also easy to operate, to be transported conveniently and easily. Exclusively included in the scope of supply for the Anniversary Edition: 10 tear-resistant fleece filter bags.
Features and benefits
Low weight and compact dimensionsThe machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningOptimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Leads to time savings and longer filter service life.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterEasy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Suction hose connection in the machine head
- Enables the entire hopper volume to be utilised.
- Save time by not having to empty the container as often.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 480
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning