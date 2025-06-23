Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic Edition

Despite its compact dimensions, the robust NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly picks up large amounts of all kinds of dirt - with 38 litre container.

The NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly picks up large amounts of liquids, dust or coarse dirt - with powerful 1500 watt turbine. This compact vacuum cleaner features a robust 38 litre container. The NT Classic range also features reliable filter technology. A particular feature is the easy service concept for reduced operating and maintenance costs.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic Edition: Compact, robust and mobile
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic Edition: ﻿Excellent suction power
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic Edition: Service and comfort
Vacuum without filter bags
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 59
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 227 / 22,7
Container capacity (l) 38
Container material Stainless steel
Rated input power (W) max. 1500
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 6,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 78
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 8,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 375 x 360 x 735

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Suction hose type: with bend
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: PES
  • Stainless steel container
Application areas
  • For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.
