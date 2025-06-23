Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/2 Me Classic Edition
Dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner with cartridge filter and 50-litre container. For all kinds of wet and coarse dirt. Outstanding suction power, handling and quality!
The powerful dual-motor NT 50/2 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner removes liquids, coarse dirt and dust in no time. The machine is fitted with a 50-litre container and offers excellent handling and robust quality. The standard push handle and extra robust chassis with metal castors ensure outstanding mobility. The machine features a cartridge filter and offers an Easy Service Concept. The NT 50/2 Me Classic is designed for moderate quantities of dirt.
Features and benefits
Robust and easy to transportExtremely mobile on all surfaces thanks to the robust chassis, large wheels and metal castors. The standard push handle ensures convenient transport.
Excellent suction power2 powerful turbines ensure outstanding suction power. The strong suction power ensures excellent cleaning results and the utmost efficiency.
Vacuum without filter bagsThe two-motor NT Classic vacuum cleaners are fitted with the tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filter. The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 53
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|225 / 22,5
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|23,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 510 x 850
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
Videos
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.