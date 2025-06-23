Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact Te L Anniversary Edition
Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact Te L Anniversary Edition in black: the tradesperson's favourite with automatic switch-on/-off for power tools and Tact filter cleaning for non-stop work.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the NT 30/1 Tact Te L Anniversary Edition wet and dry vacuum cleaner in black is ideal for tough applications on construction sites and in workshops. It effortlessly fulfils the high demands that professional craftspeople place on their equipment. The compact vacuum cleaner has a robust 30-litre container with sturdy metal castors and a bumper. Thanks to the automatic Tact filter cleaning system, it enables uninterrupted suction of large quantities of fine dust, even in tough conditions. What's more, the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter contributes to a dust-free working environment. The machine impresses with its ease of use: selecting the suction programme is easy using a rotary switch and the infinitely variable speed control. The vacuum cleaner features a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories: electrically conductive suction hose, bend and stainless steel suction pipe. The accessories can be kept in the built-in suction hose and accessory storage for added convenience. The device socket with automatic switch-on/-off makes working with power tools easier.
Features and benefits
Tact automatic filter cleaning systemFor consistently high suction power and filter capacity. Automatic filter cleaning with powerful blasts of air. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessoriesIncreased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Tool adapter for power toolsEnables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools. Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring. Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class M. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
- PES fibre material: rot-proof and hard-wearing.
- Ideal for liquids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Integrated accessory storage
- Anti-loss storage for transport.
- Time-saving design: accessories are quickly to hand.
- Space-saving design: no additional storage space required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
- For use in trades
- For vacuuming fine dust
- For extraction in use with power tools