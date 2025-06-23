Kärcher's 90th anniversary: the NT 30/1 Tact Te L Anniversary Edition wet and dry vacuum cleaner in black is ideal for tough applications on construction sites and in workshops. It effortlessly fulfils the high demands that professional craftspeople place on their equipment. The compact vacuum cleaner has a robust 30-litre container with sturdy metal castors and a bumper. Thanks to the automatic Tact filter cleaning system, it enables uninterrupted suction of large quantities of fine dust, even in tough conditions. What's more, the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter contributes to a dust-free working environment. The machine impresses with its ease of use: selecting the suction programme is easy using a rotary switch and the infinitely variable speed control. The vacuum cleaner features a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories: electrically conductive suction hose, bend and stainless steel suction pipe. The accessories can be kept in the built-in suction hose and accessory storage for added convenience. The device socket with automatic switch-on/-off makes working with power tools easier.