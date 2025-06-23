Our NT 40/1 Tact Te wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the ideal machine for everyone who places as much importance on a large container capacity as they do on a high degree of mobility. Its rugged 40-litre tank, which easily accommodates all types of dust and dirt, from fine to coarse, as well as liquids, also has a bumper and durable metal castors. Long, uninterrupted work intervals are possible at any time. This is particularly ensured by the outstanding Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter. The new central rotary switch for selection of the suction setting, infinitely variable speed control, and the integrated power outlet guarantee convenient operation. The compact dimensions of the machine make for easier handling and transport; an ergonomic push handle, which can be quickly assembled or disassembled, is also available as an option. Whether in the production hall, in the workshop or on site: all operators will benefit from the extensive and newly developed range of accessories which can be directly stored or secured on and in the machine.