Battery powered, lightweight and robust: Our handheld, professional WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner impresses with high-quality components such as the high-speed motor which delivers significantly higher suction performance than conventional machines. The result is streak-free surfaces, whether you use the window- and surface vacuum cleaner as a window vacuum or to clean tiles, mirrors, display cabinets, counters or any other smooth surface. No matter whether you work on vertical or horizontal surfaces or overhead: the vacuum cleaner is always comfortable to hold and the cleaning results are perfect in every position – even right up to edges thanks to the manually adjustable spacer. The 200 ml dirty water tank provides sufficient capacity for long periods of use, is quick and easy to empty and dishwasher-safe. A battery (30 min runtime), the matching battery charger, a spray bottle and a microfibre wiping cloth are included in the scope of supply.