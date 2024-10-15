Drip collars allow for direct watering of plants and are part of the innovative "Kärcher Rain System®". They can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. Installation is fast, easy and does not require tools. The drip collar is opened, the watering hose is pricked with the help of the integrated needle at the desired point and the collar is fixed by closing. Finished. With the rotatable head, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 - 10 l/h and this means that unnecessary water consumption can be avoided. The highly efficient "Kärcher Rain System®" watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars and combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The "Kärcher Rain System®" can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for demand-based watering control.