Hose Spike
The ground spike is used for laying and fixing the Kärcher Rain System® hoses and the soaker hoses. The integrated rubber ring on the attachment point ensures an optimal grip.
The ground spike is part of the Kärcher Rain System®. It reliably fixes the Kärcher Rain System® hose and the soaker hose at the desired point and creates the necessary distance to the ground. The 17 cm long ground spike has a marking tool for conveniently defining the optimal insertion depth. The rubber ring on the attachment point ensures secure fixing of the hoses. The Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with up to 4 bar pressure and features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars. The Kärcher Rain System® can be individually adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Sharp ground spike
- Easy to insert into the soil.
Rubber ring for fixing
- Kärcher Rain System® hose and soaker hose can be optimally fixed.
Robust design
- Extremely sturdy ground spike.
Marking tool
- Determine the optimal insertion depth.
Ergonomic design
- Easy handling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|24 x 25 x 169
Scope of supply
- Hose spikes: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches