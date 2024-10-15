The connection kit is an expansion kit for the Kärcher Rain System® efficient watering system and contains 4 T-pieces, 4 I-pieces and 5 end pieces. The T-piece connects three Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses together, the I-piece connects two. The lateral tee of the T-piece is volume-adjustable and thus pressure-adjustable and is ideal for connection of the soaker hose. The I-piece is most suitable for affixing the soaker hose to the end of the Kärcher Rain System® hose or to connect two Kärcher Rain System® hoses. With the help of the end piece, the laid or shortened hoses can be sealed at any point. Installation of the hoses does not require tools and is extremely easy: The hose is simply pushed onto the connection or end piece and fixed with the aid of the union nut. The Kärcher Rain System® can be adapted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.