Spray collars are part of the Kärcher Rain System®. They can be attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. Installation is fast, easy and does not require tools. The integrated needle on the opened spray collar is simply stuck into the hose. By closing, the spray collar is securely fixed to the hose. The alignment of the spray angle can be adjusted horizontally and vertically thanks to the rotatable head. On the nozzle, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 - 55 l/h according to requirements and in order to conserve resources. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars and combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The "Kärcher Rain System®" can be adjusted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.