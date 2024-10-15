Micro Spray Nozzle
Spray collars with integrated needle can be attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. The adjustable Micro Sprayer can be adjusted as required.
Spray collars are part of the Kärcher Rain System®. They can be attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. Installation is fast, easy and does not require tools. The integrated needle on the opened spray collar is simply stuck into the hose. By closing, the spray collar is securely fixed to the hose. The alignment of the spray angle can be adjusted horizontally and vertically thanks to the rotatable head. On the nozzle, the water volume can be adjusted from 0 - 55 l/h according to requirements and in order to conserve resources. The highly efficient Kärcher Rain System® watering system works with 4 bar pressure, features a 1/2" hose with drip and spray collars and combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering. The "Kärcher Rain System®" can be adjusted to almost any garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-based watering control.
Features and benefits
Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose
- Flexible, precise mounting.
Water volume can be regulated
- Targeted and need-based watering of plants.
Integrated needle in the collar
- Installation without the use of tools.
Adjustable spray head
- Simple adjustment of the spray angle.
Different nozzle heads
- Different spray angles for targeted watering.
Resealable collar
- Collars can be attached flexibly and removed according to requirements.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|4
|Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
|55
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|15 x 24 x 54
Scope of supply
- Micro spray nozzles 360°: 1 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 180°: 2 Piece(s)
- Micro spray nozzles 90°: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Ornamental plants