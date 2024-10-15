Particle filter

The particle filter reliably protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter inlay can conveniently and easily be removed and cleaned.

The particle filter protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter is attached to the end of the feeder hose at the junction with the Kärcher Rain System®. The filter inlay can easily be removed and cleaned at any time. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side forms the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are simply attached directly and fixed using the union nut, without the need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly together with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.

Features and benefits
Integrated filter
  • Protection of the Kärcher Rain System® against dirt particles.
Removable filter inlay
  • Filter is easy to clean.
Ergonomic design
  • Easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread G3/4
Max. pressure (bar) 4
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 179 x 47 x 47

Scope of supply

  • G3/4 tap adaptor

Equipment

  • Includes connection for Kärcher Rain System® hose
Videos
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Limited