The particle filter protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter is attached to the end of the feeder hose at the junction with the Kärcher Rain System®. The filter inlay can easily be removed and cleaned at any time. There is a tap connector on the input side, which is compatible with all known click systems. The output side forms the connection for the Kärcher Rain System® hose or the soaker hose. The hoses are simply attached directly and fixed using the union nut, without the need for tools. The efficient Kärcher Rain System® combines the advantages of micro-dripping and conventional watering systems. The system works with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to almost any type of garden and works perfectly together with the SensoTimer for needs-based watering control.