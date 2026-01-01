With the practical gutter and pipe cleaning set, downpipes and house drains can be cleaned effectively as well. Gutters and downpipes should be cleaned at least once a year, so that the gutter can perform as efficiently as possible. Therefore, it is a good idea to clean both in succession.
To free pipe systems from internal dirt, the pipe cleaning hose is connected to the pressure washer and then pushed into the pipe bit by bit. For this, instead of the sled, use the supplied pipe cleaning nozzle. The high-pressure nozzle is screwed onto the high-pressure hose. The pressure hose has a red safety marking and must be pushed into the pipe at least up to this marking. Only then should you turn the pressure washer on. The cleaning process must be stopped as soon as the red marking can be seen again when the hose is pulled out. This step is very important to protect against water splashing back and to stop the hose from whirling around uncontrollably. After the pressure washer has been switched on, feed the hose manually into the pipe. The pressure dissolves even stubborn blockages. To do this, press and release the lever several times in succession as required. To protect facades and your patio from dirt, it is recommended to place a bucket at the end of the downpipe.
In addition, drains and light wells can also be effectively cleaned with a pressure washer or medium pressure cleaner. Sensitive surfaces such as plastic grids on light wells can be cleaned effectively and gently with a medium pressure cleaner. If the cellar shaft is made of solid stone, it can be cleaned with the pressure washer.