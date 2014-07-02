Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread and four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.
Rotating pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. The nozzle has four rotating jets for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The jets are arranged to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. With R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|16
|Nozzle size ( )
|65
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"