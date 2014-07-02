Fleece filter bags, 10 Piece(s), T 10, T 12, Trek Vac 2, Trek Vac 3
Tear-resistant 3-layer fleece filter bags of dust class M, suitable for Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners. Contents: 10-pack.
Extremely tear-resistant, 3-ply fleece filter bags, dust class M. Fleece filter bags have 2 to 3 times the capacity of conventional paper filter bags. Standard for T 10/1 and T 12/1. Contents: x10.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|10
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|365 x 240 x 85