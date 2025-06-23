G 180 Q Full Control Plus gun
With LCD display and control keys for pressure and detergents: G 180 Q Full Control Plus high-pressure gun for all Kärcher K 5 Premium, K 7 and K 7 Premium Full Control devices from 2017 or newer.
You've never had so much control when cleaning. Thanks to the +/– buttons on the G 180 Q Full Control Plus high-pressure gun, pressure levels and cleaning agent dosage can be easily controlled at the touch of a button. All your settings are also always available in the LCD display at a glance, whatever the weather. The spray gun, which includes a Quick Connect adapter, is suitable for all Kärcher Full Control pressure washers of the K 5 Premium, K 7 and K 7 Premium ranges from 2017 or newer.
Features and benefits
Replacement gun for Kärcher Full Control Plus HDR of the K 5 Premium, K 7 and K 7 Full Control classes from 2017 or newer
- For easy replacement of the spray gun.
+/– buttons on handle
- For convenient control of the pressure setting and detergent concentration.
Pressure stage display on the LCD display
- For easy selection of the appropriate pressure level for the selected cleaning object.
Indication of detergent dosage on LCD display
- For easy selection of the desired detergent volume.
Quick Connect adapter
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8