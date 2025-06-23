You've never had so much control when cleaning. Thanks to the +/– buttons on the G 180 Q Full Control Plus high-pressure gun, pressure levels and cleaning agent dosage can be easily controlled at the touch of a button. All your settings are also always available in the LCD display at a glance, whatever the weather. The spray gun, which includes a Quick Connect adapter, is suitable for all Kärcher Full Control pressure washers of the K 5 Premium, K 7 and K 7 Premium ranges from 2017 or newer.