MJ 24 5-in-1 Multi Jet
Versatile 5-in-1 multi-jet spray lance for KHB and OC 6-18 models: the MJ 24 with spot, flat, rinsing, mist and stream jet. Easy to adjust simply by turning the nozzle head.
The multi jet provides five spray types in a single spray lance: spot jet, flat jet, rinsing jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-jet spray lance is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The Quick Connect adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories one-handed. The MJ 24 is compatible with all KHB- and OC 6-18 models.
Features and benefits
5-in-1 spray lance
- Five different spray types in one spray lance.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Cleaning and watering all in one
- It is not necessary to switch to a garden hose and spray gun.
Point jet
- Cleaning joints, crevices and narrow gaps as well as removing spots of dirt.
Flat stream
- Cleaning surfaces and objects.
Rinse jet
- Rinsing off loosened dirt.
Mist jet
- Cleaning dust or pollen off plants while slightly watering them.
Stream jet
- Watering plants.
Quick Connect adapter
- Simple and quick to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 58 x 60
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
- Cleaning up leaves
- Plant watering