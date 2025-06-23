Small suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7, WV 8
Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 has a width of 170 millimetres.
With a width of 170 millimetres, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 5 Ultra, WV 6, WV 7 and WV 8 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other narrow areas that cannot be cleaned or are awkward to clean using larger suction nozzles.
Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
- The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
- The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Narrow shape
- Ideal for lattice windows or other narrow areas.
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|172 x 98 x 41
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants