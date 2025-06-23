Narrow suction nozzle for WV 2/WV 5
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces.
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 2 and WV 5 is especially suitable for lattice windows and other small window surfaces which cannot be cleaned or cannot be cleaned adequately with larger suction nozzles.
Features and benefits
Soft silicone lip
- Streak-free cleaning.
Narrow shape
- Ideal for lattice windows or other narrow areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|225 x 37 x 125
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles