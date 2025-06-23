Cartridge filter KFI 3310
Cartridge filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.
The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without having to stop to change filters. The cartridge filter is simple to insert and remove by twisting, with no additional locking elements required. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3 and the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002.
Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic,, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2, MV 3
Cartridge filter
- Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter.
- Simple filter attachment and removal through twisting, with no additional locking elements required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|122 x 122 x 115
Application areas
- Fine dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Liquids