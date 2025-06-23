The KFI 3310 cartridge filter enables wet and dry vacuuming without having to stop to change filters. The cartridge filter is simple to insert and remove by twisting, with no additional locking elements required. Specially developed for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 1 Classic, WD 2 Plus, WD 2-18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3-18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3 and the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002.