RCV 5 accessories set

The accessories set for the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner comprises 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

For perfect cleaning results like the first day: The accessories set enables the RCV 5 robotic vacuum cleaner to clean like a new device. The set contains spare parts, which are easy to change. This extends the life of the RCV 5 and ensures an optimal cleaning performance like the first day. The set includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 190 x 125 x 82
Compatible machines