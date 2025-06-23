Some stubborn dirt, such as pollen film deposited on garden furniture or dirt encrusted on flower pots, can't simply be washed away. A good brush is what is needed. That's where the WB 24 wash brush comes into its own. Applying the flat jet first wets the surface to be cleaned so that the extra-long bristles of the brush head, which can be rotated in 90° increments, can then reach any area. Then rinse off the loosened dirt using the flat jet and the work is done. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption is very efficient and can be controlled to suit the situation. This way, the battery life is conserved at the same time. Thanks to the tried-and-tested Quick Connect system, the wash brush can be disconnected from the extension tube with just one hand, ready to switch to another accessory as needed. The WB 24 handheld wash brush is suitable for all KHB and OC 6-18 models, but not for the pressure washers of classes K 2 to K 7.