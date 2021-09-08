Cleaning the hob with household remedies

Tried-and-tested household remedies are well suited to cleaning hobs as an alternative to commercially available oven cleaners or special detergent for ceramic hobs: Add 2 teaspoons of baking powder to 100 ml of lukewarm water. Apply the resulting viscous solution to the hob surface, allow to work for a while, then polish with a clean microfibre cloth. A cloth dipped in vinegar essence and placed on the dirt or a mixture of vinegar and baking powder worked in with a cloth can also be helpful here.

To prevent hard residues from forming in the first place, give the surface of the hob a quick clean after every use, always removing residue immediately. Usually, wiping over the area with a damp cloth and then drying it is enough. Apply some washing-up liquid to the cloth and wipe over everything to remove grease. Make sure that the hob has cooled down completely before cleaning. One alternative to save you from tiresome scrubbing is a vibrating cordless wiper, which mists and cleans the hob in just one step, removing dirt effortlessly.

As with all flat surfaces, it is also possible to remove liquid gently from the ceramic hob by suction using the Window Vac when cleaning the kitchen.