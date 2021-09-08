Cleaning the countertop

The countertop is probably the most used surface in the kitchen and comes into contact with food particularly frequently. It's where you chop vegetables, fillet fish and roll out dough. This means that the area is contaminated with bacteria, invisible to the naked eye, on a daily basis. If only for hygiene reasons, this work surface should therefore be wiped with a damp cloth after every use, as well as completely tidied and thoroughly cleaned once a week. For more significant dirt, an alkaline surface cleaner can also be used on water- and alcohol-resistant countertops to remove dirt such as food stains and grease.

Caution is required for natural stone, such as with countertops made of granite or marble, since acidic cleaning agents or those containing solvents may attack the material. Here you can use the special cleaner for stone surfaces from specialist retailers, ideally a neutral cleaner. Furthermore, surfactant-free detergents are recommended. Essentially, dirt on natural stone countertops should be removed as quickly as possible. Use a soft, damp cloth for wiping. A dry cloth in combination with dirt may cause small scratches. After using detergents, always rinse with clean water, then dry the area with a clean cloth to prevent spots from forming.

A chemical-free and gentle alternative for cleaning countertops is a steam cleaner. Pressure and hot steam remove 99.99 % of all typical household bacteria, while grease and stubborn dirt such as encrusted food residue can also be easily removed. The steam cleaner is also ideal for cleaning your exhaust hood, hob and oven.