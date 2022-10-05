How to clean garage windows

Many garages have small windows that should not be overlooked when giving the garage a thorough clean. Garage doors often have glazing made of plastic, which often gets damaged by the weather. To clean this glazing thoroughly, a pressure washer can be used. Make sure to set the pressure level to “SOFT” so that not too much pressure is exerted on the windows during cleaning.

An alternative way to clean glass panes is to use a steam cleaner, which doesn’t use any chemicals and ensures your windows get clean using only water. The appliance first steams the window evenly, and then the hand nozzle and a microfibre cloth can be rubbed on the window to loosen the dirt. Afterwards, the steam water should be removed with a squeegee or a dry microfibre cloth. Plastic glass panes, on the other hand, should not be cleaned with the steam cleaner, because the steam’s temperature can reach more than 100 °C and could damage the plastic.

A cordless window cleaner is also a good option when it comes to cleaning the garage. It ensures that windows are streak-free and clean. To do this, simply mix water with window cleaner concentrate, apply it to the window with a spray bottle, loosen the dirt with the help of a microfibre cloth, and vacuum up the moisture using the device.