Garden pump BP 3 Garden
The durable and powerful BP 3 Garden garden pump is perfect for ecological and economical garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or tanks.
Garden watering the clever way: Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the compact and long-lasting garden pump BP 3 Garden from Kärcher makes possible the comfortable, environmentally friendly and cost-saving use of water from water butts, tanks, etc. The robust pump has a low weight and can be comfortably transported thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off comfortably in a way that is gentle on your back. The materials used in the pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. The BP 3 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.
Features and benefits
Robust and long-lastingKärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Comfortable foot switchEasy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Optimal suctionThe quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
- Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|800
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|< 3500
|Delivery head (m)
|40
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Suction height (m)
|8
|Delivery temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Connection thread
|G1
|Power cable (m)
|1,5
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 405 x 260
Scope of supply
- PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps
Equipment
- Optimised union
- Comfortable foot switch
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells