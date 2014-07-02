Garden pump BP 3 Garden

The durable and powerful BP 3 Garden garden pump is perfect for ecological and economical garden watering using water from alternative sources such as cisterns or tanks.

Garden watering the clever way: Thanks to high suction power and pressure performance, the compact and long-lasting garden pump BP 3 Garden from Kärcher makes possible the comfortable, environmentally friendly and cost-saving use of water from water butts, tanks, etc. The robust pump has a low weight and can be comfortably transported thanks to its ergonomic handle. The garden pump is maintenance-free and can be connected without the need for any tools. The large foot switch allows you to switch the pump on and off comfortably in a way that is gentle on your back. The materials used in the pump are of a high quality and guarantee a long lifetime. An extended warranty of five years is also possible. The BP 3 Garden can also be upgraded to a pump with an automatic Start/Stop function by installing an electronic pressure switch. Then it can also be used as a service water supply in the household.

Features and benefits
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Robust and long-lasting
Kärcher offers an extended five-year warranty.
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Comfortable foot switch
Easy to switch on and off – gentle on the back.
Garden pump BP 3 Garden: Optimal suction
The quality pump effortlessly draws water from a depth of 8 m, for example from a cistern.
Optimised connections
  • Optimal sealing system for easy pump connection without tools.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to handle and transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Rated input power (W) 800
Max. flow rate (l/h) < 3500
Delivery head (m) 40
Pressure (bar) max. 4
Suction height (m) 8
Delivery temperature (°C) max. 35
Connection thread G1
Power cable (m) 1,5
Voltage (V) 230 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 8,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 220 x 405 x 260

Scope of supply

  • PerfectConnect connection adapter for G1 pumps

Equipment

  • Optimised union
  • Comfortable foot switch
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
Garden pump BP 3 Garden
Videos
Application areas
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
Accessories