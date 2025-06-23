High-pressure cleaner HD 9/25 G Classic
The HD 9/25 G is the most powerful cold water high-pressure cleaner with petrol engine in our Classic range. It stands out for its self-sufficient power supply and working pressure of up to 250 bar.
With a working pressure of up to 250 bar, 900 litres of water per hour and robust crankshaft pump, the HD 9/25 G Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner can effortlessly master even highly demanding cleaning tasks. Thanks to the powerful EU STAGE V petrol engine, which eliminates the need for an external power supply, and equipped with a robust tubular steel frame and puncture-proof wheels, the HD 9/25 G Classic is suitable for heavy-duty use on construction sites, in handicraft, in municipalities or by building service contractors. An ergonomic push handle and very compact dimensions and accessory storage for, for example, high-pressure hose and lance, make the machine easy to handle and transport in a car. Important machine components are easily accessible for servicing tasks and effectively protected by thermo and safety valves, as well as a large water filter.
Features and benefits
Independence
Outstanding mobility
Durable and robust
Storage possibility for accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Flow rate (l/h)
|900
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|250 / 25
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|300 / 30
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Motor type
|G390FA
|Number of users at one time
|1
|Portability
|High
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|56,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|64,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|878 x 538 x 702
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Power nozzle
- Water filter
Equipment
- Cage frame
- Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons