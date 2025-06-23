The HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic Anniversary Edition in black impresses with its robust workmanship and high-quality materials. It is fitted with a brass cylinder head and a steel-reinforced high-pressure hose. This results in low wear and tear, high durability and an outstanding cleaning performance. It enables easy, thorough cleaning of vehicles, machines and tools as well as yards and gardens. The automatic pressure relief protects the components and extends the service life. Other practical benefits include the hose reel for easy hose storage and the integrated Home Base for nozzle storage. Compared to conventional screw caps, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are quick and easy to use, while maintaining stability and durability. Included in the Anniversary Edition's scope of supply are a 600 millimetre stainless steel lance, a cup foam lance and the eco!Booster – which offers 50 percent higher cleaning performance compared to the Kärcher standard flat jet, thus saving water, energy and time.