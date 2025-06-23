High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15-4 M Classic
Robust, versatile high-pressure cleaner with steel frame, 4-pole low-speed motor, crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head for long downtime and low maintenance effort.
The easy-to-use HD 6/15-4 M Classic high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher's Classic range delivers an impressive robust construction design, high-quality, durable components and great versatility. The middle-class machine is suitable for a wide range of cleaning tasks, such as cleaning vehicles, production facilities, agricultural machines and equipment as well as façade cleaning and in the municipal sector. The durable crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and suction function enables work with water temperatures of up to 60 °C and also offers adjustment options for water volume and working pressure. The reduced speed of the 4-pole low-speed motor also ensures less wear and tear on the pump, which is also protected by an integrated water filter. All important components are easily accessible in just a few steps thanks to the simple maintenance. The clever concept of the HD 6/15-4 M Classic is rounded off by thoughtfully engineered accessory storage with EASY!Lock connections for quick and intuitive accessory replacement.
Features and benefits
4-pole low-speed electric motorReduced motor speed for less pump wear. Long engine life. Only very low engine vibrations.
Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder headLong service life and low maintenance costs. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the pump itself. With suction feature and up to 60 °C water temperature.
Simple maintenanceAll important components are accessible in a few easy steps. The filling level and quality of the oil are easy to read thanks to the inspection glass. Integrated water filter can be removed and cleaned without any tools.
Clever accessory storage
- With practical storage space for nozzles and small parts.
- Enables safe storage of the high pressure hose.
- With integrated accessory hook for the power cable.
Classic accessories with EASY!Lock connections
- Robust and durable accessories.
- Quick set-up and pack-up plus easy accessory replacement.
- Easy and intuitive to operate.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 216 - 244 / 50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|450 - 600
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar)
|70 - 150
|Max. pressure (bar)
|190
|Connected load (kW)
|3,4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|036
|Water inlet
|1″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|51,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|64,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|740 x 528 x 952
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: Standard
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
Videos
Application areas
- High pressure cleaning of vehicles
- Can be used for cleaning façades
- Cleaning production machinery in industry, such as in paint shops, in food production or in the manufacturing sector
- High-pressure cleaning of machines and equipment in the construction, agricultural and municipal sectors
- Cleaning communal spaces such as public squares, driveways, fountains or car parks