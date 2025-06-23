90 years of Kärcher: the unheated HD 6/15 M Cage Anniversary Edition high-pressure cleaner in black handles every situation in tough, daily commercial use – whether used vertically or horizontally. The manoeuvrable, ultra-robust and 3-phase-powered machine features a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by up to 20 percent. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. The machine is designed to make servicing very easy, and features a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage. Other equipment featured as standard includes our innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition includes an eco!Booster nozzle and a 600 millimetre spray lance.