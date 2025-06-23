High-pressure cleaner HD 6/15 M CageEB anniversary edition
For everyday commercial use: the robust and manoeuvrable HD 6/15 M Cage Anniversary Edition high-pressure cleaner in black with a 3-piston axial pump and tubular steel frame.
90 years of Kärcher: the unheated HD 6/15 M Cage Anniversary Edition high-pressure cleaner in black handles every situation in tough, daily commercial use – whether used vertically or horizontally. The manoeuvrable, ultra-robust and 3-phase-powered machine features a new 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head, which increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by up to 20 percent. An automatic pressure relief device is integrated to protect all the high-pressure components, and an additional water filter is installed for the pump itself. The machine is designed to make servicing very easy, and features a powder-coated tubular steel frame which ensures that the high-pressure cleaner can be used in even the toughest applications without damage. Other equipment featured as standard includes our innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition includes an eco!Booster nozzle and a 600 millimetre spray lance.
Features and benefits
Durable and robust
- Sturdy tubular steel frame protects all components.
- The tubular steel frame is also suitable for simple fastening and lashing of the machine in the service vehicle.
- Robust plastic chassis reliably protects the pump against damage and dirt.
High-quality equipment
- Automatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life.
- Powerful, 2-pole, air-cooled electric motor.
- High-quality brass cylinder head
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Flexible operation
- For vertical and horizontal operation.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|560
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|150 / 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|225 / 25
|Connected load (kW)
|3,1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|033
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|34,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|38,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 460 x 970
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 600 mm
- Power nozzle
- eco!Booster
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry