High-pressure cleaner HD 7/16 MX Plus+FR Anniversary Edition
With its excellent performance data (700 l/h at 160 bar) and a convenient hose reel, the HD 7/16-4 MX Plus Anniversary Edition in black stands out in daily commercial use.
Ninety years of Kärcher: the unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 MX Plus Anniversary Edition in black with 4-pole, low-speed three-phase motor impresses with its wide range of features, service-friendly design and high flexibility. An integrated hose reel makes handling the high-pressure hose easier, and the newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20%, whilst also ensuring a long service life. The high-quality components are protected by an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water filter. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity, are innovative solutions that ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. Accessories can be stored on the machine itself. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition includes a rotary nozzle, an 840 mm spray lance and an FR Classic surface cleaner.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their life. Powerful, 4-pole, slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head
Flexible operationFor vertical and horizontal operation. Maximum stability during horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the floor.
Outstanding mobilityThe push handle, which can be retracted at the touch of a button, increases the compactness of the machine and reduces the spatial requirement. Can be easily stored in service vehicles. Integrated storage possibilities reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Holder for the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 permits storage of the Power nozzle or a surface cleaner directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for storing the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head through the open part at the bottom of the machine.
- Quick access to the electrical box by simple removal of the machine cover.
- Large, easy-to-reach water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in the water.
Effortless and time-saving solutions
- Fatigue-free EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump for considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20% increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Integrated hose reel
- Maximum comfort when handling the high-pressure hose.
- Makes possible short set-up times thanks to quick winding and unwinding.
- Avoids tripping hazards, thus increasing operational safety.
Additional stand
- Enlarges the stand area of the machine.
- Increases the tilt stability when operated upright.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|350 - 700
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 160 / 3 - 16
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|240 / 24
|Connected load (kW)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|42,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|47,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 966
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Flex
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 6, 250 bar
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- ANTI!Twist
- Pressure cut-off
Application areas
- Perfect for use in vehicle cleaning, in the construction and transport sectors, as well as industry