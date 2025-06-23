Ninety years of Kärcher: the unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/16-4 MX Plus Anniversary Edition in black with 4-pole, low-speed three-phase motor impresses with its wide range of features, service-friendly design and high flexibility. An integrated hose reel makes handling the high-pressure hose easier, and the newly developed robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases cleaning performance and energy efficiency by an impressive 20%, whilst also ensuring a long service life. The high-quality components are protected by an automatic pressure relief feature and a large water filter. The EASY!Force high-pressure gun, which utilises the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings, which enable handling that is five times faster than conventional screw connections without compromising on robustness or longevity, are innovative solutions that ensure you can work without tiring and save on attachment and removal time. Accessories can be stored on the machine itself. The scope of supply of the Anniversary Edition includes a rotary nozzle, an 840 mm spray lance and an FR Classic surface cleaner.