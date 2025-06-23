High-pressure cleaner HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
Ideal for water-intensive cleaning tasks: the HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus high-pressure cleaner with 150 bar working pressure, a water flow rate of 2,500 l/h and a stainless steel frame.
Our mobile specialist for cleaning tasks in the toughest conditions, for example in agriculture or the construction sector: HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus. This three-phase current, unheated high-pressure cleaner impresses in very water-intensive applications thanks to our high-quality crankshaft pump, with an enormous water flow rate of up to 2,500 litres per hour. With a working pressure of 150 bar, it can tackle even the most extreme dirt typically found in large stables, on large construction sites, in earthworks and excavation, or in stone-crushing plants or quarries. Innovations such as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners support the operator enormously. Compared to conventional screw connections, they make handling five times faster, without compromising on robustness and longevity. And last but not least, puncture-resistant wheels ensure that the machine is easy to operate and move, evenon rough terrain.
Features and benefits
Cage frameRobust outer pipe frame. With integrated crane hook and accessory compartment. Protection against damage to the machine.
Electronic monitoring for greater operational safety.Leakage protection and soft start. Overvoltage and undervoltage protection. Protection against two-phase short circuit.
For the toughest jobsHigh mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels. Large water filter protects pump against damage.
Durable and robust
- Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings.
- Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 2500
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 150 / 3 - 15
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|190 / 19
|Connected load (kW)
|13
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|120
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|129
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|957 x 686 x 1080
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 15 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo Control
Equipment
- Detergent function: Suction
- Pressure cut-off
- Infinitely variable pressure and water flow regulation
Videos
Application areas
- Intensive high-pressure cleaning for extreme dirt in agriculture and construction