The HD 10/21-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner is ideal for daily use in tough conditions. The finest materials guarantee top quality – and you can count on both from Kärcher. Inside the machine, a hard-wearing wobble pump with stainless steel pistons and a brass cylinder head delivers powerful performance, complemented by a 4-pole low-speed motor with air-water cooling system. Integrated aluminium frame carriers reduce the weight and provide a light yet hard-wearing chassis, suitable for crane loading. For a compact design and maximum portability, the motor and pump unit is mounted vertically in an upright arrangement. In addition to this, it features accessory storage in the form of a stowage compartment and adjustable hooks. The HD 10/21-4 S takes ergonomic working to the next level. Thanks to the EASY!Force Advanced trigger gun, it can be operated effortlessly without any holding force, ably assisted by a rotating 1050-millimetre stainless steel lance. The Servo Control controller positioned between the trigger gun and lance can be used to adjust pressure and water volume.