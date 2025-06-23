Just as tough as your demands: the robust and durable HD 17/14-4 S Plus cold water high-pressure cleaner with three-phase drive was developed for daily use in tough conditions. Its impressive washing performance – with a flow volume of around 1,700 litres per hour at a working pressure of 140 bar – impresses even our most discerning customers. The space-saving, upright construction style and the large rubber-tyred wheels guarantee very good manoeuvrability over bumps and stairs, as well as on rough terrain. New innovations guarantee effortless operation and time-saving set-up and dismantling: While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners make handling five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. Equipped witha pressure switch control, the machine automatically switches off as soon as the trigger gun is no longer activated. Accessories can be stored in a separate nozzle compartment so that they do not get lost.