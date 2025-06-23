Trolley Classic Linen 200 L
Varnished foldable trolley with ø 80 mm wheels and bumpers, with 200 L bag with zip.
Laundry trolley with bag holder to collect dirty linen. Ideal to collect dirty linen in any areas.
Features and benefits
Guaranteed robustness and durability.
- Shock-resistant: very hard-wearing structure, which guarantees a long life
Can be easily stored
- Practical: can be folded up quickly to save space and facilitate storage
Simple maintenance and care
- Easy-care: the smooth surfaces and absence of cavities facilitate cleaning and guarantee a high degree of hygiene
Specifications
Technical data
|Waste disposal capacity (l)
|200
|Material
|Steel, chrome-plated
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,8
|Package weight (kg)
|9,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|885 x 540 x 940
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|885 x 540 x 940