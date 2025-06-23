The Trolley Hotel Classic II is ideal for cleaning and supplying 15 to 18 rooms. With three wooden shelves for effortless transport of and easy access to cleaning utensils and materials, as well as a fold-away 120-litre bin liner holder, the robust hotel cart is very easy to use while being gentle on your back. Five large 125 mm, rotatable wheels also enable easy manoeuvring – even in the tightest of spaces. Made using rust-free materials with smooth surfaces, it also impresses with its long lifetime and easy cart cleaning, when needed.