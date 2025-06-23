Instead of inconvenient and, above all, extra sweeping or vacuuming, you can remove the drill dust at source, directly from the drill hole. It doesn 't matter whether you position the drill at the wall or the ceiling or whether the subsurface is tiles, wallpaper, plaster, stone, concrete or wood: Thanks to the 2-chamber system and the foam rubber seal, the accessory for the Kärcher Home & Garden WD 2–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaner stays firmly and securely in place on every common subsurface. In addition, you need not rely on the help of a second person, but can drill and then suction the drill dust effortlessly on your own, leaving the area clean. Our drill dust catcher is suitable for all conventional drills with a drill size of up to 15 mm.