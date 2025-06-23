The set comprises a flexible 1 1/4" flat hose and a stainless steel hose clamp (30–40 mm) with wing screw for the tool-free connection. The fabric hose set from Kärcher is recommended for use with submersible clear water and dirty water pumps. It is the ideal solution for removing large volumes of water, e.g. in the event of floods. The 10-metre long hose can be rolled up flat and stored in a space-saving manner. The maximum operating pressure is 5 bar.