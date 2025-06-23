FRV 50 Me surface cleaner

Surface cleaning with automatic suction of the dirty water for very large surfaces - this means the FRV 50 Me. Hot water cleaning up to 85°C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 10 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 2000 l/h / 85°C.