Inno Foam Set with detergent injector
High-pressure foam system with double lance (foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing). For use with mobile and stationary high-pressure and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection.
Inno foam kit with detergent injector - the innovative high-pressure foam system for use with mobile and stationary HD and HDS pressure cleaners for cleaning or disinfection. Double lance with foam nozzle and high-pressure jet for rinsing. The high-pressure detergent injector features a precise dosing valve (0-5%). Nozzle kits must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,3