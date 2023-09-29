Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

Whether wet or dry, coarse or fine dirt - in the car, basement, garage, hobby workshop or around the home - Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners impress with their multifunctionality. They are extremely robust, have an excellent suction power and are energy efficient. Thanks to their compact design, they can be stored easily and almost everywhere and are always close at hand. Numerous functions and an extensive range of accessories ensure all-round perfect cleaning results and maximum ease of use. Our battery powered models can also be used wherever there are no sockets available.