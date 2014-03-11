High-pressure cleaners

Unbeatable versatility – high-pressure cleaning with Kärcher Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary. Find out about the different areas of use here.

Cold water high-pressure cleaners

Cold water high-pressure cleaners

Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

Hot water high-pressure cleaners

With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.

