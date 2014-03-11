Vacuums
Vacuuming from A to Z Kärcher wet/dry and dry vacuum cleaners provide optimum solutions for industry, commerce, automotive industry, building service contractors and trades. They impress with their high quality and long service life, innovative filter engineering and extraordinary operating comfort.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Indispensable: wet and dry vacuum cleaners effortlessly pick up all kinds of dirt. Whether dry, wet or liquid: Kärcher machines pick up everything. This means that you can use the vacuum cleaner purely as a wet vacuum cleaner or just as a dry vacuum cleaner.
Vacuums
Our technically advanced Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners reliably remove loose and dry dirt – making them ideal for use in hotels, offices, retail and for building cleaning. Made from up to 60 percent recycled material, the machines are a sustainable solution for daily cleaning requirements. The compact vacuums impress with their high performance in continuous operation and are perfect for daily maintenance cleaning and daytime cleaning. With a low operating noise of just 52 dB(A), the ultra-quiet machines can also be used in noise-sensitive environments without any problems.